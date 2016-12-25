Pribumi women's chief post now in question

PETALING JAYA: Months after it was formed, cracks seem to be appearing in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia after it was reported that Anina Saadudin is no longer helming the party's Women's wing, Srikandi. In early November, after its launching, the party announced Anina as the head of Srikandi, along with her appointment in the party's supreme council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.