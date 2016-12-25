Pribumi women's chief post now in question
PETALING JAYA: Months after it was formed, cracks seem to be appearing in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia after it was reported that Anina Saadudin is no longer helming the party's Women's wing, Srikandi. In early November, after its launching, the party announced Anina as the head of Srikandi, along with her appointment in the party's supreme council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC