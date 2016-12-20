Petronas Said to Eye New Site in $27 ...

Petronas Said to Eye New Site in $27 Billion Canada LNG Plan

Read more: The Washington Post

Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd. is seeking to move ahead with a proposed $27 billion liquefied natural gas project in western Canada after identifying a new site for shipping the fuel, a shift that may help reduce costs and quell local opposition.

Chicago, IL

