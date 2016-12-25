Penang a transit point for drugs from Golden Triangle
BANGKOK: Internationally-linked syndicates have been making Penang a transit point for their smuggled drugs from the infamous "Golden Triangle" near the Thai, Myanmar and Laos border, also known as the world's drug factory. Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Division acting commander for area 4 , Maj Gen Dussadee Choosankij said the drugs would be exported to another country upon reaching Penang.
