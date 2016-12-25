Penang a transit point for drugs from...

Penang a transit point for drugs from Golden Triangle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

BANGKOK: Internationally-linked syndicates have been making Penang a transit point for their smuggled drugs from the infamous "Golden Triangle" near the Thai, Myanmar and Laos border, also known as the world's drug factory. Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Division acting commander for area 4 , Maj Gen Dussadee Choosankij said the drugs would be exported to another country upon reaching Penang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC