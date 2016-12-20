Pakistan, Malaysia To Finalise Further Reduction Of Duties Under FTA In Q12017
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 -- Malaysia and Pakistan, currently negotiating a further reduction of duties on existing and additional tariff lines under a free trade agreement , are expected to finalise it in the first quarter next year. "We want to enhance the agreement by taking into consideration new elements we think should be included.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov 23
|yyy
|1
|Arts Kuala Lumpur Miami Brings Malaysian Cultur... (Sep '13)
|Nov 22
|ibu dahayu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC