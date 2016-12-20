No Malaysians Affected In Berlin Truck Incident - Foreign Ministry

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today received a courtesy call from members of the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board at his office at Bangunan Perdana Putra here.

