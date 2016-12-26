Muhyiddin must clear his name over sc...

Muhyiddin must clear his name over scandal, says Khairuddin

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin "must clear his name and his image" over allegations of a scandal with another man's wife, said Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan . The former Batu Kawan Umno vice-chief said that Muhyiddin who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president must not be exempted from clearing his name as Umno could capitalise on the issue.

