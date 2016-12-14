Mondelez Malaysia Gives Back To The Community
By Nazirah Ripin KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 -- Over 100 Mondelez Malaysia volunteers from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Seberang Prai were recently engaged in community service activities under its Global Volunteer Month. Employees within the Klang Valley transformed unutilised areas in two schools into 'Joy Corner,' an interactive space that helps promote active play and collaborative learning among students, said Mondelez Malaysia in a statement.
