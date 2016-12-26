Mohd Faiz hopes for continued support of Malaysian football fans

KUALA LUMPUR: The sublime strike by Mohd Faiz Subri, one of three goals vying for the Puskas Award 2016, has been viewed by 2.16 million internet users as of 12.30pm Monday. A video recording of the physics defying goal which was uploaded on YouTube by FIFATV on November 21 has mesmerised football fans from all over the world.

