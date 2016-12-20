M'ggatal robbery suspects held

Kota Kinabalu: Police have solved five housebreaking cases here and in Keningau following the arrest of two paperless suspects on Tuesday for allegedly committing armed robbery at a 24-hour convenience store in Manggatal Plaza, Manggatal. City Police Chief ACP M. Chandra said the two aged 26 and 36 were suspected of robbing the premises with a parang at 5.39am on Dec. 16 together with two other persons who are still at large.

