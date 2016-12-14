Masterminds caught for selling fake M...

Masterminds caught for selling fake Malaysian identity card

Read more: South China Morning Post

An Indonesian family of seven and two Malaysian masterminds involved in the issuance of fake Malaysian identity cards, or MyKad, were nabbed during a six-hour sting operation by the National Registration Department in Tawau, Malaysia. The family, including a pair of twin brothers, apparently acted as agents in the sale of the fake identity cards to the large migrant population in Tawau, Semporna and Kunak.

Chicago, IL

