Masterminds caught for selling fake Malaysian identity card

An Indonesian family of seven and two Malaysian masterminds involved in the issuance of fake Malaysian identity cards, or MyKad, were nabbed during a six-hour sting operation by the National Registration Department in Tawau, Malaysia. The family, including a pair of twin brothers, apparently acted as agents in the sale of the fake identity cards to the large migrant population in Tawau, Semporna and Kunak.

