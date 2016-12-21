Manir State Constituency Service Centre The Best In Malaysia
KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 -- Recognition given to the Manir state constituency service centre as the best in Malaysia is an acknowledgement of the efforts by its coordinating officer, Yusof Awang Hitam, to provide excellent service to the people since 2008. The recognition was announced at the UMNO General Assembly early last month after a selection process by the party's Political Inspection Department and the UMNO Malaysia KPI Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC