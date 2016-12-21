Manir State Constituency Service Centre The Best In Malaysia

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 -- Recognition given to the Manir state constituency service centre as the best in Malaysia is an acknowledgement of the efforts by its coordinating officer, Yusof Awang Hitam, to provide excellent service to the people since 2008. The recognition was announced at the UMNO General Assembly early last month after a selection process by the party's Political Inspection Department and the UMNO Malaysia KPI Bureau.

