Man and nephew die in accident near Gopeng

IPOH: A 50-year-old man and his nephew died when the motorcycle they were travelling on were hit by an overturned four-wheel drive vehicle after a lorry collided into it on Jalan Gopeng-Kampar on Thursday. The victims, identified as Asaya Abdul Rahim, 50, and Muhammad Amirul Mukminin Mohamad Shuhaimi, 16, died on the spot during the 10am incident which took place near the Gopeng toll exit.

