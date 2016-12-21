Malaysia's Transport And Logistics Sector Sees Strong Progress - Liow

Malaysia's transport and logistics sector is seeing strong progress, particularly with the successful launch of Phase One of the Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said inter-city rail projects such as Klang Valley Double Track Project, East Coast Rail Line and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail will lead to enhanced connectivity which will result in greater opportunities for local businessess.

