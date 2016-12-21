Malaysia's Transport And Logistics Se...

Malaysia's Transport And Logistics Sector Sees Strong Progress - Liow

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Malaysia's transport and logistics sector is seeing strong progress, particularly with the successful launch of Phase One of the Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said inter-city rail projects such as Klang Valley Double Track Project, East Coast Rail Line and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail will lead to enhanced connectivity which will result in greater opportunities for local businessess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC