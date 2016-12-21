Malaysia's Growth Is One That Develop...

Malaysia's Growth Is One That Developed Countries Can Only Dream Of - PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia's growth forecast of 4.3 to 4.5 per cent for this year is one that developed countries can only dream of. He said the year 2016 was a great change across the world, while the currencies of emerging markets, including Malaysia, had not escaped the consequences of the recent rise in the US dollar.

