Malaysia's Felda to buy 37% stake in Eagle High Plantations for US$505.4m

Friday

The acquisition plan comes a year after Felda's main listed unit Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd scrapped a plan to buy a similar stake in Eagle High for US$680 million. Politicians and investors blasted the deal then as too expensive.

Chicago, IL

