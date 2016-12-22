Malaysia's East Coast Rail Line touted as a game changer

Land being reclaimed to expand Kuantan Port, which is central to the East Coast Rail Line project. - The Straits Times/Asia News Network In a remote nook along Peninsular Malaysia's east coast, millions of tonnes of sand are being dredged up from the South China Sea to get Kuantan Port ready for the country's priciest infrastructure project yet: a RM55bil railway link financed by China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.