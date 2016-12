Malaysia's 1MDB paid interest due in Q4 on IPIC-guaranteed bonds- minister

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd has made interest payments on one of its bond issues this quarter, after failing to pay earlier this year because of a dispute with a guarantor, Malaysia's second finance minister said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.