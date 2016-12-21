Malaysians Save RM288 Mln Via Lazada'...

Malaysians Save RM288 Mln Via Lazada's Online Revolution

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 -- Malaysian online shoppers ordered more than 500,000 items and saved up to RM288 million during Lazada Malaysia's recent Online Revolution campaign. Consumers also purchased a wide range of everyday products such as groceries for as low as RM1 as well as higher-value items at RM15,000, said Lazada in a statement.

