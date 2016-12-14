Malaysians Cannot Take Unity Achieved By Nation For Granted - Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 24 -- Malaysians cannot take the unity and peace achieved as a nation and enjoyed by all for granted said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman. He said sincere efforts had been put in for everyone to maintain unity and to strengthen it, so as not to allow the sacrifices of those who had struggled for independence and sovereignty of the nation to be in vain.

