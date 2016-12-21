Malaysians And Our Restaurants
Ravindran Raman Kutty, an avid writer, community worker, an award winning communications practitioner and a social activist, with a profound love for the environment, shares his take on Malaysian eateries. A Commentary by Ravindran Raman Kutty KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia has one of the best spreads of food, be it Malay, Chinese, Indian, or Western cuisine, and now with the mushrooming of several Middle Eastern restaurants offering their fair of dishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC