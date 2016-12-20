Malaysian NGOs reveal plan to send flotilla to aid Rohingyas in Myanmar

Bangkok: Plans are underway for a "food flotilla" to sail from Malaysia to Myanmar's strife-torn western Rakhine state with emergency supplies for Rohingyas. The shipment of 200 tonnes of rice, medical aid and other essential supplies appears to counter the long-held protocol of the 10-member Association of South-east Asian Nations that countries should not interfere in each other's internal affairs.

