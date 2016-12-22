Malaysia will give the world another ...

Malaysia will give the world another cause to be dismissed as...

Malaysia will give the world another cause to be dismissed as "laughing stock" if great-grandfather and longest-serving Prime Minister for 22 years, 91-year old Mahathir is investigated by police for "activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy" It would appear that there are not enough occasions for Malaysia to be the international object of ridicule, contempt and disgust after the infamy and ignominy of being regarded world-wide as a "global kleptocracy" and an entire jetliner disappearing into the oceans without a trace for close to three years that the Malaysian government and its politicians are working overtime to create even more causes for Malaysia to be dismissed as a "mad, mad, mad world" in the international community of nations! There is firstly UMNO's chief rabble rouser turning up at the Selangor Mentri Besar's Office in Shah Alam semi-nude, armed with a toothbrush ... (more)

