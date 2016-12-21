Malaysia to phase out 9-month KLIBOR rate: Central bank

The decision to scrap the nine-month Kuala Lumpur Interbank Offered Rate was taken due to 'limited market demand, relevancy and sufficiency of transactional data to support the rate setting process,' Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.