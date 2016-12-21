Malaysia to phase out 9-month KLIBOR ...

Malaysia to phase out 9-month KLIBOR rate - central bank

Dec 29 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday said it will phase out the nine-month tenure of its interbank benchmark rates, effective January 2018. The decision to scrap the nine-month Kuala Lumpur Interbank Offered Rate was taken due to "limited market demand, relevancy and sufficiency of transactional data to support the rate setting process," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

