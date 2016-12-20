Malaysia eyeing Unesco status for 'wayang kulit'
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will embark on taking 'wayang kulit' to be listed as national and world cultural heritage under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation . Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said although Indonesia had done the same in order to get the recognition from UNESCO, Malaysia's 'wayang kulit' has different characteristics altogether.
