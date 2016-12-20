Malaysia arrests seven for suspected links to militant groups

Malaysian police said on Tuesday they have arrested seven people, including four foreigners, for suspected links to the Islamic State militant group and for planning attacks in Malaysia and abroad. Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have revoked the passports of scores of citizens identified as having left the country to join Islamic State and police reported this year that 18 Malaysians had been killed fighting for the group in Syria, and another seven were killed carrying out suicide attacks.

