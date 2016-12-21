Local Artistes Mourn Loss Of Legendary Crooner SM Salim
By Siti Noor Afera Abu KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 -- "Kusangka aur di pinggir tebing, Kiranya tebu di pinggir bibir, Kusangka jujur pancaran batin, Rupanya palsu penghias zahir" - does it ring a bell?. Well! the lyrics were from the song 'Tak Seindah Wajah' rendered by legendary Malaysian singer Tan Sri SM Salim and dearly remembered not only by his fans but also fellow artistes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC