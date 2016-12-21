Joyous Firework Display Lights Up KL ...

Joyous Firework Display Lights Up KL Skies As Malaysia Greets 2017

Yesterday

Fireworks burst into dazzling colours above the Kuala Lumpur skies and elsewhere across the country as Malaysia joined the world in welcoming 2017. The Kuala Lumpur City Centre dominated by the iconic Petronas Twin Towers was the place to be in the Malaysian capital as city dwellers and foreigners came together to usher in the new year.

Chicago, IL

