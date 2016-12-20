Human smuggling syndicate busted, Bangladeshis rescued

PUTRAJAYA: Immigration Department rescued 59 Bangladeshi victims of a human trafficking syndicate in a raid at two condominium premises in Desa Petaling, Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said a Bangladeshi man detained in the raid was suspected to be the 'tekong' and believed to have a role in managing the arrival of foreign workers and supplying them to employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.