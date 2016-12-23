Granny, 80, killed after sex assault
AN 80-year-old grandmother in Tamil Nadu, India, was sexually assaulted, tortured, and strangled to death before being robbed of her jewellery, Malaysia Nanban reported. The woman, who lived alone, was found lifeless in the house two days ago by a family member who visited her daily.
