Floods Worsen In Terengganu, Over 4,000 Evacuated As At 8 AM
KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 1 -- The floods in Terengganu have continued to worsen, with the number of evacuees in six districts rising to 4,062 as at 8am today from 3,292 at 10pm yesterday. The state Welfare Department portal reported that nine more relief centres were opened overnight, bringing to 52 the number of relief centres as at 8am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC