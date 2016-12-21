Floods Worsen In Terengganu, Over 4,0...

Floods Worsen In Terengganu, Over 4,000 Evacuated As At 8 AM

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 1 -- The floods in Terengganu have continued to worsen, with the number of evacuees in six districts rising to 4,062 as at 8am today from 3,292 at 10pm yesterday. The state Welfare Department portal reported that nine more relief centres were opened overnight, bringing to 52 the number of relief centres as at 8am.

