Fear of crime among Malaysians drops to 61%: Deputy Prime Minister

Citing a study by Pemandu, the Performance Management and Delivery Unit, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says that 51 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the overall service of the police. KUALA LUMPUR: Fear of crime among Malaysians fell from 80 per cent last year to 61 per cent this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

