Drunk and noisy man is jailed
Kota Kinabalu: A 22-year-old local man was sentenced to 14 days' jail for being drunk and making noise in public. Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus ordered Dobbie Jojulius to serve the sentence from Tuesday after he admitted to committing the offence at 2am on Dec 17 at Kg Minintod near here.
