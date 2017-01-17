Drop In Number Of Flood Victims In Kelantan At Noon

The number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped to 1,220 from 278 families as of 12 noon today compared with 1,823 victims from 474 families this morning after three flood evacuation centres were closed at noon. Kelantan Director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force Zainuddin Hussin said the three evacuation centres comprised two centres in Kuala Krai namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Bedal and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Keroh while another centre was in Tanah Merah namely SK Lawang.

