Drop In Number Of Flood Victims In Kelantan At Noon
The number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped to 1,220 from 278 families as of 12 noon today compared with 1,823 victims from 474 families this morning after three flood evacuation centres were closed at noon. Kelantan Director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force Zainuddin Hussin said the three evacuation centres comprised two centres in Kuala Krai namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Bedal and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Keroh while another centre was in Tanah Merah namely SK Lawang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC