Court increases jail term for wireman who raped Thai teenager

KUALA LUMPUR: A wireman had his jail term increased to 18 years and ordered to be whipped 10 times by a High Court for raping a Thai salon worker in his car. S.Shasitharan, 21, had threaten the 18-year-old girl with an axe when he forced her into his car and raped her in Taman Bukit Cheras on Nov 21 last year.

