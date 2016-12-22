Cops confirm identity of kidnap leader killed in Semporna gunfight
Police shot dead three kidnappers, including Abraham, and arrested two others during a gunfight off Pulau Gaya in Semporna on Dec 8. KOTA KINABALU: Police have confirmed that the notorious kidnap leader shot dead in a gunfight in Semporna was Abraham @ Ibrahim, who was linked to several kidnappings in Sabah's east coast. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun said police had rechecked the identity of the dead suspect and are now looking deeper into his possible links with the Abu Sayyaf group based in the southern Philippines island of Jolo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Fri
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC