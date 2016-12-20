City of David unveils latest groundbreaking archeological discovery to mark jubilee year
Sephardi Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar, Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat attend City of David archeological unveiling . Political, religious and historic luminaries gathered underground at the City of David National Park's archeological site on Tuesday to unveil a restored 2,000-year-old road leading to the Western Wall, and condemn last week's UN resolution against settlement construction.
