City of David unveils latest groundbreaking archeological discovery to mark jubilee year

16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar, Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat attend City of David archeological unveiling . Political, religious and historic luminaries gathered underground at the City of David National Park's archeological site on Tuesday to unveil a restored 2,000-year-old road leading to the Western Wall, and condemn last week's UN resolution against settlement construction.

