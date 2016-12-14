Chinese teapot refiner closes acquisition of stake in Shell Malaysia plant
Private Chinese refiner Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Co closed a $66.3 million acquisition of a stake in Royal Dutch Shell's Malaysia oil plant on Thursday, according to Shell and a local media report. Hengyuan Petrochemical agreed in February to buy a 51 percent stake in the 156,000 barrels per day refinery at Port Dickson, becoming one of the few smaller refining firms in China to own an overseas refinery.
