Busloads of visitors turn holidays into a nightmare for the neighbours

GEORGE TOWN: The year-end holiday season has turned into an unpleasant time for a family in Batu Maung - their neighbour operates a homestay and receives busloads of visitors at odd hours of the day. Housewife Idah, 53, said that in a span of 10 days, four busloads of people arrived at her neighbour's place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.