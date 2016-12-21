Business as usual for bus operators after fatal Muar crash
SINGAPORE: Bus operators at Golden Mile Complex, who mainly serve the Singapore-Malaysia route, appear to not be badly affected by the Christmas Eve bus crash in Muar that claimed the lives of 14 people. Staff of the various operators said on Sunday they did not notice any increase in cancellations nor a dip in sales since the accident occurred.
