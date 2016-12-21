Business as usual for bus operators a...

Business as usual for bus operators after fatal Muar crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Bus operators at Golden Mile Complex, who mainly serve the Singapore-Malaysia route, appear to not be badly affected by the Christmas Eve bus crash in Muar that claimed the lives of 14 people. Staff of the various operators said on Sunday they did not notice any increase in cancellations nor a dip in sales since the accident occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,255 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,506

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC