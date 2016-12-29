Bagan Datoh will be spelt Bagan Datuk from Jan 9

IPOH: Bagan Datuk, the new spelling for Bagan Datoh, will begin to be used at the official declaration of the new district by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, on Jan 9. Perak State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan said Thursday the decision on the spelling was made at the meeting of the State Executive Council on Nov 22. Abdul Puhat said the historic declaration would take place at the hall of Sekolah Menengah Sains in Bagan Datoh in the presence of about 15,000 people from the district. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, at the Aidilfitri Malaysia Open House 2016 here in July, announced that Bagan Datoh had been upgraded to a district in an agreement between the Perak and federal governments.

