Another victim dies in fatal Christmas Eve bus crash

MUAR: Another passenger in the express bus that skidded off a cliff near here has died, bringing the death toll to 14. The victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Muar Hospital, said a spokesperson from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department. Those on board the ill-fated bus included Malaysians and foreigners from Singapore and Myanmar who were on their way to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru when the incident occured at around 4am on Christmas Eve.

