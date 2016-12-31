33 Terengganu schools cannot reopen tomorrow due to floods
Terengganu Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said the schools were located in five districts, with the highest number of 22 in Hulu Terengganu. Safruddin Ali said six schools in Hulu Terengganu hit by the floods were Sekolah Kebangsaan Teris, SK Tapah, SK Tengkawang, SK Kuala Ping, SK Kua and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Diman.
