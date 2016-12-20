2017 look ahead: Southeast Asia's fight against terrorism
The likes of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria in the upcoming year. Indonesian police attend a security briefing at the National Monument before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Jakarta, Indonesia December 22, 2016.REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo SINGAPORE: As Southeast Asia continues to fight terrorism in 2017, it will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC