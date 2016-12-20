20 Malaysians In Jordan Return Home Tuesday Night
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 -- All the 20 Malaysians, including two who were injured while they were at Karak Castle - the location of a shooting incident between the Jordanian security forces and gunmen in the town of Karak, Jordan on Sunday - arrived home Tuesday. A spokesman at the Foreign Ministry said they arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang at 9.05pm.
