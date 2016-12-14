18 Armed Forces men receive their mas...

18 Armed Forces men receive their masters

Kuala Lumpur: Eighteen Malaysian Armed Forces officers received their Masters in Engineering Business Management for Defence and Security from the University of Warwick. They received their scrolls from the university's founder-chairman Lord Prof Kumar Bhattacharyya at the National Defence University of Malaysia here where they studied for the degrees.

