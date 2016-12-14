14 killed in Malaysia bus crash

14 killed in Malaysia bus crash

Yesterday

Fourteen people were killed when an interstate bus in Malaysia carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careered off a highway. The bus, heading from southern Johor state to the capital Kuala Lumpur, went off the road in the wet before rolling over and ending up in a deep ditch.

