1 killed, 3 injured in Malaysian mili...

1 killed, 3 injured in Malaysian military plane crash at Butterworth base

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BUTTERWORTH, Malaysia: A Royal Malaysian Air Force plane crashed on Wednesday at an airbase in Butterworth, Penang, killing the pilot and injuring three others. The aircraft, a twin-turboprop Beachcraft King Air 200T, went down at about 5.20pm local time, while attempting to land at the airbase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Fri Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC