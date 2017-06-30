Zambia: City Power Outage Sparks Outrage

More than 10,000 households have been plunged into darkness after another case of suspected sabotage on Zesco lines by unknown people in Ndola on the Copperbelt. The affected areas include Mushili, Kansenshi, Hillcreast and several surrounding areas and are still without power following the damage on Saturday.

