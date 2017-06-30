Wymondham College student Dorrie Hart...

Wymondham College student Dorrie Hartley is off to volunteer in...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Evening News

She has an ambition to become a humanitarian lawyer, but first, she is off on what promises to be a life-changing trip to Malawi. Dorrie Hartley, who is in her final year of A Levels at Wymondham College, will visit the African country for three weeks in August to volunteer with a charity which provides medical care, meals and education for vulnerable children and orphans in six villages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC