Wymondham College student Dorrie Hartley is off to volunteer in...

She has an ambition to become a humanitarian lawyer, but first, she is off on what promises to be a life-changing trip to Malawi. Dorrie Hartley, who is in her final year of A Levels at Wymondham College, will visit the African country for three weeks in August to volunteer with a charity which provides medical care, meals and education for vulnerable children and orphans in six villages.

